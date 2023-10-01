城市生活

土星環：最近的宇宙創造？

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Scientists have long been fascinated by the origin of Saturn’s stunning rings. A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests that the rings may not be billions of years old, but rather the result of a collision between two icy moons a few hundred million years ago.

Using advanced computing facilities, researchers at NASA’s Ames Research Center recreated the cataclysmic collision and its aftermath in detail. The simulations support the hypothesis that the rings are relatively young and were formed by the collision of two modestly sized frost-flecked moons.

Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, describes Saturn as a “mini-solar system” due to its numerous satellites. Studying Saturn’s rings can provide insight into the formation of planets and moons in general.

Previously, scientists believed that Saturn’s rings were as old as the planet itself, which is approximately 4.5 billion years old. However, observations from the Cassini spacecraft revealed that the icy rings appeared too clean and shiny to be ancient. This, along with other evidence, has led many researchers to support the idea that the rings formed relatively recently.

Understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings is not only important for unraveling the mysteries of our own solar system but also for studying distant planetary systems. By studying the processes at work in Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain valuable insights into the formation of celestial bodies elsewhere in the universe.

Further research and simulations will continue to shed light on the fascinating phenomenon of Saturn’s rings and their role in the larger cosmic story.

定義：

  • Astrophysical: relating to the branch of science that deals with the physics and properties of celestial bodies.
  • Cataclysm: a large-scale and violent event or upheaval.
  • Primeval: ancient or prehistoric.

來源：

– 天體物理學雜誌

– NASA 艾姆斯研究中心

– The Carnegie Institution for Science

