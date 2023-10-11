城市生活

在不斷變化的世界中容忍模糊性：薩沙·薩根的教訓

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Renowned author Sasha Sagan, daughter of the late astronomer Carl Sagan, delivered a powerful keynote speech at The 2023 Korea Herald Humanity In Tech event, emphasizing the importance of embracing ambiguity in a rapidly changing world. Sagan highlighted that uncertainty can often lead to unease and anxiety, especially during turbulent times.

Sagan acknowledged that humans have always been intrigued by the unknown, yet also tormented by it. Our inability to predict the future has become a constant source of stress. In response to this uncertainty, Sagan observed that people often seek black and white answers as a way to find security, even if these answers are just placeholders.

However, Sagan emphasized that in the face of the vast possibilities the universe offers, humanity must strive to embrace the unknown with confidence. She drew upon the realm of science to illustrate her point, explaining that even the most established scientific theories always leave room for change and further understanding. Sagan reflected on her father’s philosophy of evidence-based thinking, which emphasized the pursuit of knowledge rather than blind belief.

During her speech, Sagan also paid tribute to her father’s work. Carl Sagan, widely recognized as one of the most acclaimed astronomers of the 20th century, advocated for embracing the unknown. He refrained from offering rushed answers to complex questions, such as the existence of extraterrestrial beings. Sagan admired her father’s evidence-based approach to understanding the world.

Sagan concluded by highlighting the paradox faced by humanity: as our understanding of the universe deepens, we often feel increasingly small and insignificant. Yet, she stressed the importance of patience and adaptability in the search for the right answers. Adapting to new information may be challenging, but it is essential for growth and progress.

In a world of rapid change and uncertainty, Sagan’s message reminds us that embracing ambiguity is not only necessary but also vital for personal and societal development. By acknowledging our limited knowledge and being open to new possibilities, we can navigate the unknown with confidence and resilience.

來源：
– Sagan, S. (2023). Keynote speech at The 2023 Korea Herald Humanity In Tech event.
– Carl Sagan, Ann Druyan. (1980). Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.
– Carl Sagan. (1980). Cosmos.

