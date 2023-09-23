城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

小行星 Bennu 可能在 150 年內撞擊地球

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A space rock known as asteroid Bennu, the target of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, has the potential to collide with Earth in a little over 150 years, according to a recent study by NASA scientists. However, the chances of impact are small, at only 0.037%.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is an endeavor to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid, in order to gain a better understanding of its composition and the origin of the solar system. The unmanned, solar-powered spacecraft, approximately the size of a household toolshed, has traveled 4.4 billion miles over the course of seven years to reach Bennu.

On Sunday morning, the spacecraft is set to return to Earth and drop off an estimated half-pound of rocks from the asteroid. The landing will be livestreamed by NASA, and the samples collected will be sent to a laboratory in Houston for examination.

Bennu, which is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), has had three close encounters with Earth in the past, in 1999, 2005, and 2011. It is expected to pass even closer to Earth than the moon in 2135, and there is a small chance that our planet’s gravitational pull could cause Bennu to collide with Earth on September 24, 2182. However, the likelihood of this happening is only 1 in 2,700.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is approximately one-third of a mile wide and is covered in boulders. It orbits the sun every 14 months and is rich in carbon, making it a valuable source of information about the formation of the solar system and the origin of life. The asteroid was named after an Egyptian deity associated with the Sun, creation, and rebirth.

While the possibility of Bennu striking Earth may sound alarming, it is important to remember that the chances are extremely slim. NASA’s mission to collect samples from Bennu will provide valuable insights into the history of our solar system and the potential hazards that exist in space.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 今日美國

