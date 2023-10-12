城市生活

NASA 在 4.5 億年前的小行星上發現了潛在的生命建構模組

NASA has revealed that a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid called Bennu may contain the “building blocks of life on Earth.” This announcement was made during a live-streamed event at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. The agency showcased samples collected from Bennu through the Osiris-Rex mission, which exhibited high-carbon content and water. The capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust from the asteroid landed in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City on September 24th.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson expressed his excitement, stating that the samples will aid in investigating the origins of life on Earth and expand our understanding of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet. He added that it brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage.

Bennu, located 60 million miles away, is regarded as a remnant of our early solar system. Its scientific value lies in shedding light on the formation and evolution of planets. The Osiris-Rex mission, launched in September 2016, reached Bennu in December 2018, and returned samples to Earth in the sealed capsule last month. The mission’s lead scientist, Professor Dante Lauretta from the University of Arizona, called the samples “scientific treasure” and emphasized their potential to provide profound insights into the origins of our solar system.

While NASA’s goal was to collect 60 grams of asteroid sample, the agency discovered “bonus material” on the outside of the collector head, canister lid, and base when the canister was opened. The extra material has slowed down the process of collecting and containing the primary sample. Scientists are eager to explore this extraterrestrial treasure chest, as it holds great promise for understanding the origins and potential for life in our cosmic neighborhood.

Overall, the samples from Bennu mark a significant achievement for NASA and promise exciting scientific discoveries that could reshape our understanding of the universe.

