俄羅斯國際太空站上的 Nauka 模組遭遇冷卻系統洩漏

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Monday that its multipurpose Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), attached to the International Space Station (ISS), has suffered a leak in its backup cooling system. The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the ISS for astronauts. However, the crew and the station are reported to be safe as they assess the leak.

This is not the first time the Russians have encountered a leak in space. In late 2020, a leak appeared in a Soyuz crew capsule, leading to the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

During this recent incident, ground teams at NASA’s mission control center in Houston instructed a U.S. astronaut aboard the ISS to investigate the leak. The astronaut identified “flakes” outside the station from the cupola, a dome-like window area with a view of space.

In response to the incident, NASA released a statement confirming that the crew was never in any danger. The primary radiator on Nauka is functioning properly, providing full cooling to the module without impacting the crew or space station operations. NASA further added that ground teams will investigate the cause of the leak.

In December of last year, a coolant leak from Russia’s Soyuz-22 capsule was observed on live video feeds as flaky particles floating into space. After conducting a thorough investigation, NASA engineers concluded that a piece of space debris or a small meteorite was likely responsible for the incident.

The ISS, an orbital science laboratory located approximately 400 kilometers above Earth, has been continuously occupied by international astronaut crews for over two decades. However, as the structure ages, NASA is preparing for its retirement around 2030 by funding the development of privately built successors and prioritizing the return of humans to the moon.

來源：
– Russia’s space agency Roscosmos statement on Telegram
– NASA statement on the ISS cooling system leak

