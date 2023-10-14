城市生活

科學

新發現挑戰遺傳規則

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
新發現挑戰遺傳規則

A team of researchers from the Earlham Institute and the University of Oxford made an unexpected discovery when working on a new method to sequence DNA. To test their method, they isolated a protist from a freshwater pond in Oxford University Parks. A protist is a loose term that refers to any eukaryotic organism that is not an animal, plant, or fungus.

Upon analyzing the protist’s genome, the researchers found that it was not only a new species, Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, but it also had a unique divergence in its genetic code. Normally, the stop codons TAA and TAG are thought to be strongly linked, changing together and specifying the same amino acid. However, in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, only TGA encoded a stop codon, with TAA and TAG being translated into different amino acids.

This discovery challenges the previously known rules of gene translation, as these two codons were thought to be coupled. The researchers also found that there were more copies of TGA in the protist’s genome than expected, possibly compensating for the absence of the other two stop codons. This anomaly in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344 could serve as inspiration for future genetic discoveries.

Dr. Jamie McGowan, one of the researchers, stated that scientists often try to engineer new genetic codes, but interesting discoveries can also be found in nature. This unexpected find demonstrates that there are still fascinating things to be discovered, even when we are not actively looking for them.

The study, detailing this unique genetic discovery, has been published in PLOS Genetics.

By 曼波布雷西亞

