城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家首次從已滅絕的塔斯馬尼亞虎檢索並解碼RNA

By曼波布雷西亞

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家首次從已滅絕的塔斯馬尼亞虎檢索並解碼RNA

Geneticists have achieved a major milestone by successfully retrieving and decoding the RNA (ribonucleic acid) from an extinct animal, the Tasmanian tiger. The research team isolated RNA from a 130-year-old thylacine specimen, an animal also known as the Tasmanian tiger, at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. This breakthrough is significant because while DNA is commonly extracted from fossils, extracting RNA provides more valuable information about the organism.

RNA carries genetic information and plays a crucial role in synthesizing proteins and regulating cell metabolism. By analyzing the RNA, scientists gain insights into the biology and metabolism regulation of the extinct species. The team discovered a thylacine-specific microRNA isoform that would not have been confirmed without RNA evidence.

However, isolating RNA from ancient samples poses significant challenges. Unlike DNA, RNA is a single strand and is less stable, making it prone to rapid degradation. Researchers had to adapt their extraction method to work with the older sample. They managed to extract millions of RNA fragments from the thylacine’s muscle and skin tissues.

The thylacine, an apex predator similar in size to a wolf, faced extinction due to human activities. European settlers hunted them to near extinction in the 18th century because they posed a threat to livestock. By the 20th century, the thylacine only survived in Tasmania. The last known individual died in a Tasmanian zoo in 1936. Despite efforts to find hidden populations, the species is considered extinct.

The study’s findings have potential implications beyond scientific research. Some scientists are interested in using the genetic information to resurrect the thylacine. While the RNA study is not directly connected to these efforts, it provides valuable insights into the species’ genetic makeup, tissue-specific gene expression, and potential viral infections.

The extraction and decoding of RNA from an extinct animal open doors to a deeper understanding of the biology of extinct species and the possibility of reconstructing their genomes more accurately.

來源：
– [Link to scientific study, without URL]
– [Link to scientific study, without URL]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署奧西里斯-雷克斯任務登陸猶他州收集的小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 成功將小行星樣本送入地球軌道

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

夜光室內植物：生物技術異想天開的一面

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署奧西里斯-雷克斯任務登陸猶他州收集的小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 成功將小行星樣本送入地球軌道

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

夜光室內植物：生物技術異想天開的一面

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

攜帶最大小行星樣本的美國太空總署太空艙成功降落在猶他州沙漠

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論