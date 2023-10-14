城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

火環日食的奇觀

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
火環日食的奇觀

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

來源：
– 來源文章

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

最近的恆星形成阻礙了高 z 星系恆星質量的準確測量

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

「火環」日食預計將出現陰雨天氣

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

罕見的「火環」日食照亮了天空

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

最近的恆星形成阻礙了高 z 星系恆星質量的準確測量

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

「火環」日食預計將出現陰雨天氣

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

罕見的「火環」日食照亮了天空

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Katya Echazarreta：墨西哥太空人的拓荒者

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論