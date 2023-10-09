城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

14 月 XNUMX 日罕見的「火環」日食將為天空增光添彩

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
14 月 XNUMX 日罕見的「火環」日食將為天空增光添彩

The world will witness a rare celestial event on October 14, as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse appears in the sky. During this phenomenon, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a remarkable ring or annulus effect. This spectacular sight will be visible in parts of Europe and the Americas, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in the Indian subcontinent.

The solar eclipse is expected to start at 11:29 PM (IST) on October 14 and conclude at 11:37 PM (IST). However, while Indians may miss out on seeing this breathtaking event in person, they have the option to watch it online. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its official YouTube channel, providing a live viewing opportunity for enthusiasts worldwide.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, passing between the Sun and our planet. This positioning results in a ring of sunlight, often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’. It is important to note that an annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon appears as large as the Sun due to its closer proximity to Earth.

The path of the annular eclipse will traverse from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. Observers in several US states, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will have the opportunity to view this celestial event if weather conditions permit. The eclipse will then continue its journey over Mexico, Central America, and South America before concluding in the Atlantic Ocean at sunset.

It is crucial to take precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without specialized eye protection can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The use of eclipse glasses with the ISO reference number 12312-2 is essential to safeguard your eyes. It is also advised to avoid using cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or optical devices to view the Sun without appropriate filters. Alternatively, a pinhole projector can be used as a safe alternative to witness this spectacular astronomical event.

來源：
–美國宇航局
- 國家地理

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

高山，高多樣性：探索安地斯山脈對南美洲生物多樣性的影響

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

內側隔膜：指揮記憶編碼與檢索的交響樂

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新理論解釋了黃金和鉑金到地函的旅程

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

高山，高多樣性：探索安地斯山脈對南美洲生物多樣性的影響

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

內側隔膜：指揮記憶編碼與檢索的交響樂

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新理論解釋了黃金和鉑金到地函的旅程

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現，遙遠的過去由火山爆發引起的致命氣候變化

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論