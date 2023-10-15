城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

壯觀的「火環」日食讓美國西部的觀眾欣喜不已

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
壯觀的「火環」日食讓美國西部的觀眾欣喜不已

The skies darkened, the shadows on the ground turned crescent-shaped, and the crowds erupted in cheers. The western parts of the United States were treated to a rare and mesmerizing sight on Saturday: a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. This celestial event captivated spectators along its narrow path, providing a stunning show that left many in awe.

The eclipse coincided with the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Balloons lifted off during a mass ascension shortly after dawn, followed by the eclipse a couple of hours later. The event organizers had prepared 80,000 pairs of view glasses for the massive crowd, and some pilots even used their propane burners to shoot flames upward in unison.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, a ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright, blazing border when the moon aligns with the sun and Earth. The path of Saturday’s eclipse passed through Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, with a sliver of California, Arizona, and Colorado. The event brought eclipse watchers from all over the United States to remote corners of the country, eager to witness this rare phenomenon.

One such location was Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, where spectators embarked on a pre-dawn hike to secure the best vantage point. As the ring of fire formed, cheers echoed through the canyons, creating a sense of unity and awe among the observers. For many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that reminded them of the wonders of nature and their place in the universe.

While the small towns and cities along the eclipse path expressed a mix of excitement and concerns about the weather and overwhelming visitor numbers, the event undoubtedly brought joy and wonder to both locals and travelers. This “Ring of Fire” eclipse was just a taste of the cosmic spectacle to come, with a total solar eclipse scheduled to crisscross the United States in April of next year.

定義：
– “Ring of Fire” eclipse: A type of solar eclipse in which the moon aligns with the sun and Earth, leaving a bright, blazing border around the moon.
– Total solar eclipse: A solar eclipse in which the moon completely covers the sun, plunging the area into darkness.

來源：
– Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
– Bryce Canyon National Park

注意：源文章不包含任何特定源的 URL。

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

年輕天文學家擁抱日食的魔力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

發現「本都」板塊：古代地球缺少的一塊是婆羅洲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

年輕天文學家擁抱日食的魔力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

發現「本都」板塊：古代地球缺少的一塊是婆羅洲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

蓋亞天文台在附近星團中發現了五十萬顆恆星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論