城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

壯觀的「火環」日食讓美洲各地的人們興奮不已

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
壯觀的「火環」日食讓美洲各地的人們興奮不已

Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. The moon moved into place, blocking out all but a brilliant circle of the sun’s outer edge. Excited crowds gathered along the narrow path of the eclipse, with some using box projectors, telescopes, and special glasses to watch the spectacle. Children whistled with excitement, while adults raised their arms in awe. Vendors selling plants observed the dance between the moon and the sun and enjoyed unique shadows cast by the shifting sunlight. People experienced changing temperatures and a sense of heaviness as the Earth rotated. For ancient Maya astronomers, who may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes, eclipses were referred to as “broken sun.”

Unlike a total solar eclipse, a ring of fire eclipse does not completely cover the sun. A bright, blazing border remains visible as the moon lines up between Earth and the sun. The eclipse lasted 2 1/2 to 3 hours in total, with the ring of fire portion lasting from 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the location. The eclipse path crossed several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. NASA and other groups livestreamed the event for those who could not witness it in person.

Enthusiasts traveled to remote corners of the United States, such as Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, to get the best view possible. The eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing a double treat for spectators. People expressed a sense of unity and awe while watching the eclipse, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The eclipse brought excitement to small towns and cities along its path, though some had concerns about the weather and the influx of visitors. Despite intermittent cloud cover, people in Eugene, Oregon, and southern Colombia still marveled at the phenomenon. Colombia’s Science Minister highlighted the importance of inspiring children with moments like this to promote science as a lifelong pursuit.

來源：

– 文章：[來源]
– Image 1: [source]
– Image 2: [source]
– Image 3: [source]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

動物何時首次進化？ 解決爭論的新方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

「火環」日食吸引了數百萬地球人

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

水膜在化學轉化中的作用

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

動物何時首次進化？ 解決爭論的新方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

「火環」日食吸引了數百萬地球人

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

水膜在化學轉化中的作用

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署監測巨大小行星接近地球

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論