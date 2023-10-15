城市生活

罕見的天象：2021 年日環食

罕見的天象：2021 年日環食

On Saturday, a rare celestial spectacle graced the Americas – an annular solar eclipse. This event, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, occurs when the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, resulting in the sun’s fiery light surrounding the moon’s shadow.

The eclipse began in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and ended off the Atlantic coast of Brazil at 3:48 p.m. ET, captivating millions of people along its path. As the moon moved in front of the sun, cities experienced darkened skies and a drop in temperature. The phenomenon created an ethereal atmosphere that left spectators in awe.

While those outside the eclipse’s path were unable to witness the “ring of fire,” they were treated to a crescent-shaped partial solar eclipse. This partial eclipse, resembling a bite taken out of the sun, painted unique crescent shapes on the ground and reflected off various surfaces. Even the spaces between leaves on trees acted as pinholes, displaying individual crescents of light.

Fortunately for sky-gazers, another exciting celestial event awaits. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This upcoming event will provide another opportunity for people to use their certified eclipse glasses, solar viewers, and camera filters to view the breathtaking sight safely.

This rare annular solar eclipse served as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe. As we eagerly anticipate future celestial events, we are reminded of the awe-inspiring nature of the cosmos and the opportunities they bring to connect with the wonders of the universe.

定義：
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, creating a ring of light around the shadow cast by the moon.
– Total Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, resulting in a temporary total darkness during the day.

