為北美的日偏環食做好準備

十月六日
Ontarians will experience a partial annular eclipse on Oct. 14, lasting approximately two hours. During this phenomenon, the moon will be closer to the sun, making it appear smaller and creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. While a total eclipse completely covers the sun, a partial annular eclipse only partially covers it.

The darkest skies during the eclipse will be seen on the west coast of the U.S., starting from the Pacific Ocean. Vancouver will witness about 79 percent of the sun covered by the moon’s shadow. In Toronto, around 27 percent of the sun will be covered, with the peak coverage occurring at approximately 1 p.m.

Eclipses can have an impact on the environment and atmosphere. Pierre Langlois, the manager for the Canadian Space Agency’s Space Astronomy and Planetary Exploration Missions, explains that a passing eclipse creates a mini-night, causing wildlife to wake up as they perceive it to be nighttime.

Many people have shown increased interest in amateur astronomy, leading to a surge in the sale of eclipse-viewing sunglasses and other certified viewing equipment. However, it is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an annular eclipse is not safe. Regular sunglasses will not provide sufficient protection, and viewing the sun without proper equipment can cause severe eye injury.

If you do not have certified viewing equipment, building your own projector is a safe way to experience the eclipse. Remember to never look directly at the sun without proper protection.

The next eclipse, a total eclipse, is set to occur on April 8, 2024. It will pass through Mexico, the U.S., and eastern Canada.

來源：
– Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto
– The Canadian Space Agency
–美國宇航局

定義：
– Partial Annular Eclipse: When the moon is closer to the sun, making it appear smaller and creating a “ring of fire” in the sky.
– Total Eclipse: When the moon completely covers the sun.
– Eclipse-viewing sunglasses: Special-purpose sunglasses designed to protect eyes during solar eclipses.

