以光速遊覽太陽系

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Imagine if you could travel at the speed of light and take a tour of our vast solar system. That’s exactly what the short film “Riding Light” allows you to do. Created by Alphonse Swinehart, this 45-minute video takes you on a journey from the sun to Jupiter, showcasing the incredible distances and vastness of our solar system.

In the video, a single photon of light travels from the sun towards the outer reaches of our solar system. As you watch, the first four planets zip by in under 13 minutes. Then, you catch a glimpse of Vesta, the brightest asteroid in the asteroid belt. Asteroids Ceres and Pallas follow shortly after, with a three-minute break before Hygiea appears. Finally, you settle in for the wait as you approach Jupiter and its Galilean satellites.

It’s important to note that the video ends at Jupiter, but if you were to continue on, it would take another 35 minutes to reach Saturn, and even longer to reach the outer planets.

One of the remarkable aspects of the video is how it demonstrates the vast distances in our solar system. Light, the fastest-moving substance in the universe, takes over half an hour to reach Jupiter from the sun. This illustrates just how big and expansive our solar system truly is.

If you’re a space enthusiast, you may also enjoy other video tours of the solar system. For example, Hubble’s Grand Tour showcases the giant planets, while a virtual tour of the International Space Station provides a unique glimpse into life in space. You can also take a tour of exoplanets, the moon in 4K, or see a comparison of asteroid sizes.

So sit back, relax, and embark on a virtual journey through our solar system at the speed of light. It’s an awe-inspiring experience that will leave you in awe of the vastness and beauty of our cosmic neighborhood.

– “Riding Light: Tour the solar system” by Alphonse Swinehart
– EarthSky (editors)

