城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

突破全球暖化極限可能導致格陵蘭冰蓋融化和海平面上升

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
突破全球暖化極限可能導致格陵蘭冰蓋融化和海平面上升

A new study has found that exceeding the global warming limits set by the world’s climate goals could result in the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet, leading to a rise in sea levels of over one meter. The research, conducted by an international team of scientists, highlights the importance of reversing warming trends and bringing temperatures back to safer levels to prevent the collapse of the ice sheet.

Greenland’s ice sheet, the second-largest in the world after Antarctica, has already contributed more than 20% to the observed rise in sea levels since 2002. Rising sea levels present a significant threat to coastal and island communities, impacting millions of people and posing the risk of submerging entire nations and cities.

The study, published in the journal Nature, used two models to simulate the response of Greenland’s ice sheet to future temperature increases over various timescales. The researchers identified a critical range of global average temperatures, between 1.7 and 2.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which if reached, could trigger abrupt ice sheet losses. This tipping point could result in the near-complete melting of the Greenland ice sheet over hundreds or thousands of years, raising sea levels by seven meters.

However, the study also offers hope, suggesting that if temperature increases are quickly rolled back to the Paris Agreement limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the worst-case scenario could be avoided. Reversing the current warming trend by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing carbon capture technologies or reforestation efforts could prevent the ice sheet from tipping.

The researchers emphasized that returning temperatures to below the “safe” threshold would be challenging and urged immediate action rather than relying on future technologies. The study also highlighted the potential for other tipping points in the Earth system, such as rainforests and ocean current systems, to be breached sooner than anticipated.

As world leaders prepare for the upcoming U.N. talks on climate change, the study serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and implement measures to adapt to the impacts of climate change. The researchers caution that technologies capable of reducing temperatures on a large scale may not currently exist, emphasizing the importance of taking action now to keep temperatures within a safe range.

來源：
- 性質 日誌
– Niklas Boers, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
– Nils Bochow, Arctic University of Norway

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

2023 年諾貝爾化學獎授予量子點的發現與發展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新發現揭示了病毒如何抑制 CRISPR-Cas 免疫系統

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

古基因組揭示了更多關於人類尼安德特人 DNA 的信息

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

突破全球暖化極限可能導致格陵蘭冰蓋融化和海平面上升

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

2023 年諾貝爾化學獎授予量子點的發現與發展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新發現揭示了病毒如何抑制 CRISPR-Cas 免疫系統

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

古基因組揭示了更多關於人類尼安德特人 DNA 的信息

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論