城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

“人工智慧圖像浮水印的局限性：現狀和未來展望”

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
“人工智慧圖像浮水印的局限性：現狀和未來展望”

Summary: The effectiveness of watermarking AI-generated images is called into question by recent studies conducted by researchers. The findings reveal that existing watermarking techniques are vulnerable to attacks, making them unreliable for identifying AI-generated content. Watermarking, intended to trace the origins of images and text online, is seen as a promising strategy to combat misinformation and deepfakes. However, researchers have demonstrated how easy it is to remove watermarks or even add them to human-generated images, leading to false positives. Major AI players, including OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta, have pledged to develop watermarking technology to address the issue of manipulated media. Nevertheless, experts point out that watermarking alone is not sufficient in detecting AI fakery and emphasize the need for combining it with other technologies. While some view watermarking as a valuable tool for harm reduction and catching lower-level attempts at AI fakery, others are pessimistic about its effectiveness. Despite the flaws in current watermarking techniques, some researchers believe that improving and properly managing expectations for watermarking can contribute to the overall solution in combating AI-generated content.

定義：

– Watermarking: The process of embedding digital information or markings into images or text files in order to verify their authenticity and trace their origins.
– AI-generated images: Images created using artificial intelligence algorithms, often referred to as deepfakes.

來源：
– James Marshall/Getty Images
– Research paper by Soheil Feizi and coauthors (preprint version)
– Research paper by researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Carnegie Mellon
– Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information
– Ben Colman, CEO of AI-detection startup Reality Defender
– Bars Juhasz, cofounder of Undetectable, a startup focused on evading AI detectors
– Yuxin Wen, a PhD student at the University of Maryland
– Tom Goldstein, computer science professor at the University of Maryland
– DeepMind’s blog post on SynthID

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論