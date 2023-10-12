城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

了解細胞遷移：抗癌和促進傷口癒合的關鍵

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
了解細胞遷移：抗癌和促進傷口癒合的關鍵

Understanding how cells move and spread throughout the body is crucial for effectively combating diseases like cancer and promoting wound healing. Researchers at Virginia Tech and the Weizmann Institute, along with international partners, are making strides in unraveling the mechanisms of cell migration.

In a recent collaborative study published in Nature Communications, Professor Amrinder Nain at Virginia Tech and Professor Nir Gov at the Weizmann Institute combined cutting-edge experiments and theoretical frameworks to investigate cell “coiling” on fibers. This behavior, where a cell wraps itself around a fiber axis to migrate, was found to be more pronounced in cancerous invasive cells.

To gain a holistic view of cellular behavior, the researchers expanded their team and shifted their focus from studying the inside of the cell to its interactions with the surrounding environment. They aimed to understand how cells move using their protrusions, which act as arm-like structures.

By developing fiber networks and imaging strategies, the team captured coiling events in 3D. They collaborated with experts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to utilize advanced microscopy techniques and generate specific cell lines for the study. Computational modeling and in vivo demonstrations of coiling were also carried out.

One of the key findings was the observation of cancer cells moving along individual fibers and navigating through varying fibrous architectures by grabbing onto the fibers with their protrusions. This behavior had rarely been studied before.

The research team’s work provides valuable insights into the energetic principles governing cell coiling and movement. Understanding how cells curve around fibrous structures in the body can pave the way for new strategies to combat cancer and enhance wound healing.

This study showcases the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and the importance of integrating experimental and theoretical approaches in understanding complex biological processes.

來源：
– Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41273-y

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論