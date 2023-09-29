城市生活

研究人員開發出使用改質單寧酸光阻進行金屬化的新方法

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at Shandong University in China have developed a new method for metallization using modified tannic acid photoresist patterning. The process involves in situ Ag fine pattern formation through direct pattern transfer of a modified tannic acid photoresist and in situ electroless plating in an Ag ion solution.

Traditionally, ex situ approaches have been used for metal patterning, but they have had limited industrial applications due to instability and poor dispersion of metal nanoparticles. The researchers sought to overcome these limitations by using in situ electroless deposition after lithography patterning, which allows for better control over the growth and aggregation of metal particles in polymers.

Tannic acid, which is rich in natural products, was chosen as the key component of the photoresist due to its tri-hydroxyl structure and ability to facilitate in situ reduction of metal ions. The modified tannic acid photoresist patterns were designed using chemical amplification and dual exposure techniques to ensure successful transformation of the resist pattern into a desired metal pattern. The researchers demonstrated that the process could be applied to various substrates and flexible devices.

The use of modified tannic acid in the photoresist patterning process has not been previously reported. The research team successfully developed a resist system using tannic acid protection with BOC and methacryloyl groups and implemented a dual exposure process to regenerate phenolic hydroxyl groups for efficient reduction of metal ions. This allowed for the in situ construction of Ag patterns through the reduction of Ag+ to Ag nanoparticles.

The researchers believe that their method could have potential applications in the formation of other metal films or patterns and devices assembly. The conductivity of the Ag film produced through this process was excellent, with a square resistance of about 1 Ω sq−1.

This study provides valuable insights into the novel metallization method using modified tannic acid photoresist patterning. Further research is underway to explore the application of this strategy in other metal films and patterns.

Source: Industrial Chemistry & Materials (DOI: 10.1039/D3IM00066D)

