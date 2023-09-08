城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

研究人員開發具有自適應熱響應行為的聚合物

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究人員開發具有自適應熱響應行為的聚合物

Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering have created two closely related polymers that exhibit different responses to high and low temperatures. These polymers, made with sulfoxide and a small structural variation, have the potential for a wide range of applications in fields such as medicine, protein synthesis, and protective coatings. The findings of their study were published in the journal Macromolecules.

The conventional approach to achieving different thermal behaviors in polymers requires creating separate polymers for each application. However, the researchers were able to develop a single type of polymer that can be easily adapted for different jobs with minimal interference. This represents a significant advancement in polymer engineering.

The researchers discovered that the presence of a methylene group, a pair of hydrogen atoms, caused the polymers to respond differently to temperature variations. One version became soluble in water at low temperatures and insoluble at high temperatures, while the other version displayed the opposite behavior, dissolving at high temperatures.

In addition to this discovery, the research team also found a new mechanism that governs the critical temperature threshold of polymer dissolution. They identified that the dipole-dipole interaction, the attraction between positively and negatively charged poles of different molecules, played a role in determining the temperature at which the polymer would mix in water.

The polymer developed by the researchers also exhibited two-stage thermal behavior, undergoing phase changes in two stages instead of a single-phase change. This unique feature could have potential applications in medicine, such as creating a medicine capsule that dissolves in the heat of a patient’s stomach in two stages, enabling precise medicine delivery.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for polymer engineering and the development of materials with adaptive thermoresponsive behavior. It demonstrates the potential for creating versatile polymers that can be easily tailored for various applications, offering a more efficient and cost-effective approach to polymer design.

來源：
– Macromolecules (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.3c01048
– Florida State University

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

豬籠草的形狀決定了獵物的捕獲

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論