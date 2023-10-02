城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新燃料的開發有望實現更安全的運輸和儲存

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
新燃料的開發有望實現更安全的運輸和儲存

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in fuel technology by developing a fuel that only ignites when an electric current is applied. This advancement has the potential to greatly enhance safety in the transportation and storage of fuel.

The fuel, described in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, consists of liquid fuel with suspended volatile fuel molecules. These molecules ignite upon coming into contact with oxygen and fire, posing a risk for accidental ignition. However, by reducing the source of oxygen, the researchers found that they could control the burning of the fuel.

The key component of this new fuel is an ionic fluid made up of a form of liquified salt. This salt, which has a lower melting point than table salt, forms the base of the fuel. Chlorine in the fluid was replaced with perchlorate, resulting in a substance that only burns in the presence of an electric current. By adjusting the voltage, the researchers were able to control the intensity of the flames and the energy output.

The application of this technology extends beyond the realm of transportation. The fuel has the potential to enhance safety in vehicles by incorporating a kill switch that can automatically shut down the engine in the event of an emergency. This feature could prove invaluable in situations where the driver or vehicle becomes incapacitated.

While the concept of this new fuel is promising, further testing is required to determine its efficiency and compatibility with different types of engines. Once these tests are complete, the fuel could be ready for commercialization, revolutionizing the way fuel is stored and used.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking development in fuel technology has the potential to significantly improve safety in transportation and storage. By utilizing an electric current as the ignition source, the researchers have created a fuel that is both controllable and safer to handle. With further testing and refinement, this technology could soon be implemented in various industries, making vehicles and fuel systems much safer.

來源：
– 美國化學會雜誌
– The research paper on the new fuel technology.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

透過美國太空總署阿爾忒彌斯計畫進行月球探索旨在解開深空秘密

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

透過美國太空總署阿爾忒彌斯計畫進行月球探索旨在解開深空秘密

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 設置對用戶隱私的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論