城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

研究人員開發可生物降解光纖，用於體內電流測量和調製

By加布里埃爾博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究人員開發可生物降解光纖，用於體內電流測量和調製

Researchers at the State University of Campinas, Brazil, in collaboration with scientists from the Gleb Wataghin Institute of Physics and Gunma University in Japan, have developed a biocompatible and biodegradable optical fiber made from agar, a gelatinous substance derived from red algae. The fiber can be used to monitor and modulate electrical signals in the human body for various medical applications.

Agar-based optical fibers are an alternative to traditional telecommunications technologies that use glass or plastic fibers. The team of researchers filled cylindrical molds with agar solutions to create the optical fiber. When exposed to coherent light, the fiber produces granular light patterns known as speckles, which are influenced by electrical currents passing through the medium. By analyzing these disturbances in the speckles, the magnitude and direction of the electrical stimuli can be determined.

The research has demonstrated that the agar-based optical fiber can reliably measure electrical currents as small as 100 microamperes (μA). The potential biomedical applications of this technology are vast. It could be used as a biodegradable alternative to conventional electrodes to monitor bioelectrical signals in the brain or muscles. The optical signals captured by the fiber could be decoded to diagnose disturbances. Additionally, the fiber could be incorporated into human-computer interfaces for assistive or rehabilitation technologies.

An important advantage of the agar-based optical fiber is its biodegradability, which eliminates the need for surgical interventions for removal. The researchers believe that by adjusting the chemical composition of the material, they can enhance the sensor’s response. They also envision using agar’s moldability to create lenses and other optical devices with sensitivity to electrical current.

While this research is still in the early stages, it lays a solid foundation for the future development of biomedical devices using biodegradable agar-based optical fibers.

Source: Eric Fujiwara et al, Agar-based optical sensors for electric current measurements, Scientific Reports (2023).

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

ISRO 準備恢復與月船 3 號登陸器和漫遊車的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

您有機會擁有一段史前歷史：珍稀恐龍骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任務將迎來小行星樣本返回的戲劇性結局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

ISRO 準備恢復與月船 3 號登陸器和漫遊車的通信

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

您有機會擁有一段史前歷史：珍稀恐龍骨架待售

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任務將迎來小行星樣本返回的戲劇性結局

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新發現的化石揭示了脊椎動物頭骨的演化

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論