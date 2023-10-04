城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

突破性技術：3D 列印神經細胞模仿大腦結構

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
突破性技術：3D 列印神經細胞模仿大腦結構

Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a technique to 3D-print neural cells that mimic the architecture of the cerebral cortex, which could lead to tailored repairs for individuals who suffer brain injuries. Brain injuries, such as trauma, stroke, and brain tumor surgeries, often result in damage to the cerebral cortex, affecting cognition, movement, and communication. With around 70 million people worldwide suffering from traumatic brain injuries annually, the need for effective treatments is critical. Tissue regenerative therapies using patients’ own stem cells offer a promising solution, but until now, there has been no method to ensure that implanted stem cells accurately mimic the brain’s architecture.

In this pioneering study, researchers used human neural stem cells to create a two-layered brain tissue through 3D-printing. When implanted into mouse brain slices, the cells integrated with the host tissue, both structurally and functionally. The cortical structure was fabricated using human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which have the potential to produce various cell types found in human tissues. Importantly, hiPSCs can be derived from a patient’s own cells, reducing the risk of immune response.

The researchers plan to further refine the printing technique, aiming to create more complex multi-layered cerebral cortex tissues that closely resemble the human brain’s architecture. In addition to treating brain injuries, these engineered tissues could also be used for drug evaluation, studying brain development, and improving understanding of cognition.

This breakthrough builds on the team’s previous work in inventing and patenting 3D printing technologies for synthetic tissues and cultured cells. With further advancements, this technique could offer hope to individuals who sustain brain injuries and significantly impact the field of neuroscience.

來源：
– Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18121-x

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論