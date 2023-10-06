城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

革命性材質：強度比鋼高四倍，重量輕五倍

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
革命性材質：強度比鋼高四倍，重量輕五倍

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

來源：
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– 原始文章：[插入來源]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論