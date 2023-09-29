城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

合成糖蜜：工業生物技術的突破

By曼波布雷西亞

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
合成糖蜜：工業生物技術的突破

Scientists from Brazil and Europe have developed fully known and reproducible synthetic molasses, which can be used in various industrial processes. Molasses, a byproduct of raw sugar production, is commonly used in industries such as fuel ethanol production. However, the variable and unknown compositions of natural molasses have posed challenges in scientific research and industrial applications.

The researchers, funded by FAPESP, sought to create a formula for yeast that closely mimics industrial yeast used in molasses processing. Through their study, they developed standardized synthetic molasses that can be used as a culture medium for microorganisms in laboratories worldwide. This allows for easier comparison of results and the study of specific growth inhibitors or nutritional components.

The methodology employed involved combining data from the literature with previous research to create synthetic molasses with fully defined composition. The components were analyzed in separate nutritional groups, and adjustments were made to ensure yeast behavior similar to that observed in actual molasses. The study also revealed that the commonly used yeast culture medium, YPS, does not provide accurate physiological comparison.

The results of this study offer significant advantages for both industrial use and scientific research. The preparation of synthetic molasses can now be adjusted according to specific requirements, allowing researchers to develop novel bioprocesses based on sugarcane molasses, a crucial raw material in industrial biotechnology.

This breakthrough is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the use of molasses in various industries. The research team consisted of scientists from Brazilian institutions including the University of São Paulo and the State University of Campinas, as well as European researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and the German startup Nosh.bio GmbH.

Overall, the development of fully known synthetic molasses is a game-changer in the field of industrial biotechnology, enabling more accurate research and facilitating innovation in bioprocesses.

來源：
– Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo
– EurekAlert!

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

Light Bio 獲得銷售夜光矮牽牛的批准

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

研究表明，密蘇裡州偏遠洞穴受到微塑膠污染

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署的普賽克小行星任務延後一周

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

Light Bio 獲得銷售夜光矮牽牛的批准

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究表明，密蘇裡州偏遠洞穴受到微塑膠污染

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的普賽克小行星任務延後一周

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員利用雙電子學創造原子薄準晶體

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論