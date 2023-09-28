城市生活

高效光催化水處理系統的進展

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A collaborative study between academia and industrial partners has resulted in the development of a highly efficient photocatalytic system for water treatment. This system utilizes a TiO2 photocatalyst with a highly ordered nanoporous structure, coupled with UVA LEDs, thin water films, and water scrubbing. The goal of this research is to create an energy-efficient, scalable, and simple photocatalytic reactor for practical applications in water treatment.

Traditional photocatalytic reactors often use nanopowder materials, which present limitations in terms of efficiency and scalability. The challenge lies in effectively distributing a large quantity of powder-based photocatalyst in the water and ensuring its complete filtration before returning the treated water to the environment. To overcome this, the researchers employed an immobilized photocatalyst grown directly on a titanium substrate, eliminating the need for ultrafiltration and providing mechanical stability to the photocatalyst.

The addition of thin water films and water scrubbing helps maintain oxygen saturation in the photoreactor, reducing electron-hole recombination. In a real-world application test, the photocatalytic reactor successfully cleansed a heavily used hot tub without the use of chemicals. Over a two-month period, no increase in Total Organic Compound (TOC) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was observed, indicating the complete oxidation of organic and biological entities in the water.

The researchers and the company behind this development aim to further advance environmentally-friendly technologies for water treatment. The simple design and scalability of the photoreactor, along with the use of highly stable, energy-efficient UVA LEDs, make it suitable for industrial applications.

Future research will focus on enhancing the performance of the system in various water conditions, particularly addressing ionic interference in saline environments. Additionally, the researchers are exploring the potential use of this advanced oxidation process (AOP) technology for the destruction of PFAS (forever chemicals).

This development brings us closer to achieving highly efficient and practical photocatalytic systems for water treatment, promising a more sustainable approach to purifying water from organic and biological pollutants.

Source: Industrial Chemistry & Materials (DOI: 10.1039/D3IM00053B)

By 曼波布雷西亞

