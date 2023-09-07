城市生活

研究表明火星的礦物質比地球少得多

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

來源：
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

