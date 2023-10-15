城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

向休伯特·里夫斯致敬：著名的天文物理學家和環保主義者

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Renowned Canadian-French astrophysicist, environmentalist, and writer Hubert Reeves has passed away at the age of 91. His son, Benoit Reeves, announced the news on social media, stating, “Our dear father left to join the stars today.” Hubert Reeves was known for his significant contributions in popularizing space science, leaving a lasting impact on the astrophysics community.

Born on July 13, 1932, in Montreal, Hubert Reeves dedicated his career to advancing astrophysics. He made notable advancements, including the development of the theory on the origin of lithium, beryllium, and boron, as well as studying thermonuclear reactions in stars. His work gained recognition, earning him numerous awards, such as the Albert Einstein and Samuel de Champlain prizes. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest astrophysicists of his generation and was honored as a Companion of the Order of Canada and an officer of the National Order of Quebec.

Hubert Reeves was not only a distinguished scientist but also a prolific author. He shared his wonder and knowledge of the universe with a wide audience through his approximately 40 books and hundreds of publications in specialist journals. Some of his popular science works include “Atoms of Silence: An Exploration of Cosmic Evolution” and “Stardust.” His ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to the general public made him an influential figure in science education and outreach.

Beyond his contributions to science, Hubert Reeves was an environmentalist who advocated for the protection of nature. His dedication to understanding the world and preserving the environment has left a significant impact on the field. To commemorate his legacy, an annual Canadian competition for the best popular science book has been established in his honor.

The astrophysics community and people around the world mourn the loss of Hubert Reeves. His contributions to astrophysics, his passion for knowledge, and his commitment to environmental preservation will be remembered for years to come.

來源：
– La Presse Canadienne
– Montreal Gazette

