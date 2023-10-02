城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

趨磁細菌：潛在的古代火星生命？

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
趨磁細菌：潛在的古代火星生命？

Astrobiologists have recently seen a resurgence of interest in magnetotactic bacteria (MTB) in the field of astrobiology. These microorganisms have the ability to form magnetofossils, such as magnetic nanocrystals, which have raised questions about their potential presence on Mars. Researchers have discovered MTB living in extreme environments with varying salinity, temperature, and pH levels. In fact, some populations of MTB can survive simulated extraterrestrial conditions, making them a model for studying ancient Martian life.

Scientists have identified multiple biosignatures that can be used to detect MTB on Earth and potentially on Mars. These biosignatures include magnetosome morphology, magnetic properties, and chemistry. Magnetotactic bacteria possess flagellar motility and contain magnetosomes, membrane-bound crystals composed of magnetite and greigite. The presence of these magnetofossils in the geological record suggests that MTB are among the oldest prokaryotes on Earth.

The discovery of the Martian meteorite Allan Hills 84001 in 1984 further fueled interest in MTB in astrobiology. Nanocrystalline magnetites embedded in carbonite particles found in the meteorite bear similarities to MTB. This finding has led researchers to explore the possibility of MTB-like life on Mars.

Investigating the presence of MTB on Mars requires further study. The similarities between Mars and early Earth make the emergence of MTB-like life on the red planet intriguing. Transporting these microorganisms to space stations and simulation chambers can aid in exploring their tolerance potential and distinct biosignatures.

In conclusion, the study of magnetotactic bacteria has experienced a renaissance in astrobiology. Their ability to form magnetofossils and their potential presence on Mars raises exciting possibilities for understanding ancient extraterrestrial life. Further research and exploration will help uncover the mysteries surrounding these fascinating microorganisms.

來源：
– Nature Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology, doi: 10.1038/s41396-023-01495-w

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論