紀念休伯特·里夫斯：一位迷人的天文物理學家

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Hubert Reeves, the renowned astrophysicist, passed away on October 13, 2021, at the age of 91. His captivating storytelling and ability to blend scientific knowledge with imagination made him a beloved figure in the field. Reeves’ contributions to our understanding of the universe and our place in it were immeasurable.

Born on July 13, 1932, in Montreal, Reeves often spoke fondly of his childhood and the influence his family had on his love for science. Growing up in a wooden house overlooking Lake Saint-Louis, he cherished memories of canoe trips, stargazing with his mother, and the enchanting stories told by his grandmother, Charlotte Tourangeau. These experiences sparked his talent for storytelling and fueled his curiosity about the cosmos.

Reeves pursued theoretical physics and completed his doctoral thesis at Cornell University in New York under the guidance of Edwin Salpeter. It was during this time that he delved into the history of the universe, realizing that being an astrophysicist meant becoming a historian of the cosmos and matter.

One of Reeves’ notable contributions was his collaboration with Jean Audouze on the creation of three light elements – lithium, beryllium, and boron. Through their research, they discovered that these elements were formed when high-energy cosmic rays broke apart carbon, oxygen, or nitrogen nuclei in space.

Reeves had a diverse and impactful career, from teaching in Montreal to becoming a scientific advisor at NASA. However, he sought new horizons and eventually settled in France, where he became a public educator and scientific advisor. He embarked on a second career as a popularizer of science, captivating the public with his ability to convey complex astronomical concepts in a relatable way.

Reeves’ first manuscript, “Patience dans l’azur,” was initially rejected by multiple publishers who believed astronomy wouldn’t interest readers. However, thanks to the encouragement of friends and physicist Jean-Marc Lévy-Leblond, the book was published in 1981 and revealed Reeves’ talent for bringing the wonders of the cosmos to life.

Hubert Reeves’ legacy is one of awe and wonder, inspiring countless individuals to explore the mysteries of the universe. His unique ability to merge scientific knowledge with storytelling will continue to captivate and educate generations to come.

來源：
——《世界報》
– Franceinfo

By 加布里埃爾博塔

