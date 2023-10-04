城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

中子星碰撞：哈伯常數之謎的解法？

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
中子星碰撞：哈伯常數之謎的解法？

The expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant, has been a perplexing mystery for astronomers. Two different methods of determining this rate have yielded inconsistent values, leading scientists to search for a third approach. In a recent study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, astrophysicists propose that the collision and merger of neutron stars could provide the missing piece of the puzzle.

Neutron star collisions result in a new explosion called a kilonova. The researchers found that these kilonovas have a remarkable spherical symmetry, contrary to previous models that predicted a flattened shape. Additionally, despite their complexity, kilonovas can be described by a single temperature and are considered perfect radiators or “blackbodies.”

The symmetrical nature of kilonovas and their simple temperature profile enable astronomers to accurately calculate their luminosity. By comparing the brightness of a kilonova at the point of explosion to the amount of light that reaches Earth after traveling millions of light-years, scientists can determine the distance of the neutron star collision. This distance measurement offers a unique advantage over previous methods using supernovas, which can emit varying amounts of light and require calibration using other stars.

The researchers tested their kilonova-based measurement method by studying a kilonova located 140 million light-years away. Comparing the Hubble constant value obtained from the kilonova measurement to values obtained from cosmic microwave background-based techniques, they found closer agreement with the latter.

However, the team cautions that more examples are needed to establish robust results. Nevertheless, this method offers a cleaner and potentially more accurate alternative for determining the Hubble constant, bypassing known sources of uncertainty.

In summary, the collision and merger of neutron stars, resulting in kilonova explosions, may provide a third method for determining the expansion rate of the universe. While further research is needed, this approach shows promise in resolving the long-standing mystery of the Hubble constant.

定義：
– Neutron stars: Stellar remnants resulting from supernova explosions, composed primarily of neutrons.
– Hubble constant: The rate at which the universe is expanding, determined by measuring the distances between galaxies.
– Supernovas: Energetic stellar explosions that outshine entire galaxies temporarily.
– Cosmic microwave background (CMB): The faint radiation leftover from the early stages of the universe.
– Kilonova: An explosive event resulting from the collision and merger of neutron stars.

來源：
– Journal Article: Astronomy & Astrophysics
– Study Authors: Albert Sneppen, doctoral candidate at the Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center, and Darach Watson, associate professor at the Cosmic Dawn Center

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

帕克太陽探測器繼續探索太陽的奧秘

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

水中刺激：座頭鯨享受海藻按摩

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

新研究證實新墨西哥州的古代人類足跡可以追溯到 21,500 年前

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

帕克太陽探測器繼續探索太陽的奧秘

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

水中刺激：座頭鯨享受海藻按摩

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

新研究證實新墨西哥州的古代人類足跡可以追溯到 21,500 年前

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

研究顯示補充肌酸可能有益於治療 COVID-19 後疲勞綜合症

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論