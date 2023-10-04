城市生活

NASA 透過為期一年的火星任務模擬慶祝成立 65 週年

NASA recently celebrated its 65th birthday by commemorating 100 days of its first attempt to simulate a yearlong mission to Mars. The simulation, called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), began on June 25 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The four-person crew entered the 1,700 square feet habitat to replicate conditions on Mars’ surface for 378 days.

During the simulation, the crew is engaged in activities that NASA hopes astronauts will perform once they reach the Martian surface. This includes living and exercising in the habitat, as well as tending to a crop growth system. NASA is particularly interested in understanding the physiological and psychological benefits of growing fresh food during Mars missions.

The CHAPEA habitat comprises living and exercise areas, as well as space for crop growth. The system for growing crops is similar to indoor home gardening setups, with provisions for water, nutrients, and lighting. This setup allows NASA to simulate the food system planned for future Mars missions, where food supplies will be sent ahead of the crew.

In addition to tending to crops, the crew also undertakes other mission-related activities. This includes simulated trips to a sandbox area resembling the Martian surface, performing robotic operations, and maintaining the habitat. The crew also experiences communication delays with the outside world to simulate the conditions that future explorers will face.

Unlike actual astronauts, the volunteer crew of CHAPEA has the option to leave at any time. The mission serves as a test of mental endurance and validates techniques to cope with isolation and confinement for extended periods. The simulation also helps NASA gather data and insights for future long-duration space missions.

NASA’s journey began 65 years ago, in response to the Soviet Union’s progress in space. The agency was established on October 1, 1958, and has since achieved numerous milestones, including landing astronauts on the Moon during the Apollo missions. In recent years, NASA has focused on human spaceflight and is now preparing for the Artemis missions, aiming to rekindle the excitement of human exploration.

Source: NASA Celebrates 65 Years with 100-Day Mars Mission Simulation | NASA, The Register

