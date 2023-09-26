城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署和歐洲太空總署合作進行雄心勃勃的火星樣本返回任務

By加布里埃爾博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國太空總署和歐洲太空總署合作進行雄心勃勃的火星樣本返回任務

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are working together to bring the first samples of Mars back to Earth for detailed study. This unprecedented campaign aims to answer the question of whether ancient life ever existed on the Red Planet. The Mars Perseverance rover, currently on Mars, is collecting a diverse set of scientifically curated samples that could provide valuable insights.

The Independent Review Board (IRB), established by NASA in May 2023, recently evaluated the technical, cost, and schedule plans for the Mars Sample Return mission. In its report, the IRB recognized the scientific significance of the mission but expressed concerns about the budget and other areas. The board provided 20 findings and 59 recommendations to NASA.

To address these concerns, NASA has formed a team led by Sandra Connelly to review the report. The team will make recommendations on a path forward for Mars Sample Return within a balanced science program. NASA will delay confirming the official mission cost and schedule until after this review is completed.

The Mars Sample Return mission is a highly complex program involving multiple parallel developments and interfaces. It includes the first launch from the surface of another planet and the first in-orbit rendezvous at another planet. The mission represents a significant milestone in space exploration and aligns with NASA’s Artemis program to ultimately send humans to Mars.

Returning samples from Mars is a top priority in solar system exploration. It has been identified as one of the highest-priority goals by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The samples brought back to Earth will revolutionize our understanding of Mars and provide valuable insights into the possibility of past life on the planet.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 歐空局
– JPL-Caltech/GSFC/MSFC

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

科學家在澳洲發現最大的活板門蜘蛛化石

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新研究顯示早期宇宙中的星系類似於我們的銀河系

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

記憶引起的馬格努斯效應：在微觀尺度上探索意想不到的曲線球

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

科學家在澳洲發現最大的活板門蜘蛛化石

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究顯示早期宇宙中的星系類似於我們的銀河系

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

記憶引起的馬格努斯效應：在微觀尺度上探索意想不到的曲線球

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

聆聽來自月球背面的宇宙黑暗時代訊號

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論