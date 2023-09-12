城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局的火星氧氣實驗在紅色星球上產生氧氣

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局的火星氧氣實驗在紅色星球上產生氧氣

NASA has announced a major milestone in its plans for long-term habitation on Mars. The space agency’s Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has successfully generated enough oxygen to sustain a small dog for 10 hours on the Red Planet. MOXIE, a 40-pound device about the size of a microwave, was attached to the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars in February 2021.

For over two years, MOXIE has been working to extract trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Using an electrochemical process, it separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Mars’ atmosphere is composed of 95% carbon dioxide, 3% nitrogen, 1.6% argon, and small amounts of oxygen.

The primary objective of MOXIE is to develop technologies that can produce breathable air and rocket propellant for future astronauts. Throughout its mission, MOXIE successfully generated 122 grams of oxygen, which is equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its peak efficiency, the device produced 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy expressed her excitement over MOXIE’s success, stating that “it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” She emphasized the importance of developing technologies to utilize resources on Mars and the Moon, as it would enable long-term lunar presence, a robust lunar economy, and eventually support human exploration of Mars.

This achievement by MOXIE is a significant step forward in NASA’s ambitions for manned missions to Mars. The technology developed by MOXIE could be crucial in ensuring the survival and sustainability of future astronauts on the Red Planet.

來源：
– NASA 火星氧氣原位資源利用實驗
——美國宇航局副局長帕姆·梅爾羅伊

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論