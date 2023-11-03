對火星進化歷史和生命潛力的新見解

NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has provided groundbreaking new data that reveals fascinating details about the planet’s internal structure, shedding light on Mars’ evolutionary history and its ability to sustain life. Recent findings published in the journal Nature suggest that Mars is wrapped in a molten silicate “blanket” that surrounds its core, providing crucial clues about the planet’s formation and transformation over time.

In a seismic analysis conducted by an international team of researchers, a thin layer of molten silicates was discovered between Mars’ mantle and core. This molten layer indicates that Mars’ core is smaller and denser than previously estimated, aligning more closely with other geophysical data and our understanding of Martian meteorites. It acts like a “heating blanket,” preventing the core from cooling and concentrating heat-generating radioactive elements.

The absence of an active magnetic field around Mars is of particular interest. This lack of protection makes the planet vulnerable to the harsh solar winds, resulting in the loss of surface water and making it inhospitable for life. The internal differences between Mars and Earth, including this molten layer, could explain why Earth has a protective magnetic field that Mars lacks.

According to Henri Samuel, lead author of the research paper and a scientist with the French National Center for Scientific Research, the molten layer has important implications for Mars’ magnetic field generation. External sources, such as energetic impacts or core motion induced by interactions with ancient satellites, may be necessary for the magnetic field formation in Mars’ early history.

The team’s findings support the theory that Mars was once a molten ocean of magma that later crystallized, leaving behind a layer of silicate melt enriched in iron and radioactive elements at the base of its mantle. The presence of these layers has significant consequences for our understanding of planetary evolution, including how magnetic fields are generated and sustained, how planets cool over time, and how the dynamics of their interiors change.

While NASA’s InSight mission officially concluded in December 2022, the analysis of the collected data is ongoing. As researchers like Vedran Lekic, co-author of the paper and a professor of geology at the University of Maryland, reexamine prior models of Mars’ structure using seismology, they continue to uncover new insights. These discoveries will not only enhance our understanding of Mars but also contribute to future missions to other celestial bodies like the moon and Venus.

來源：

性質： https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06601-8