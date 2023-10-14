城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

「火環」日食預計將出現陰雨天氣

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
「火環」日食預計將出現陰雨天氣

Weather officials are predicting rain for the majority of Saturday as a rare solar eclipse called the “ring of fire” is set to occur. The eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, will be visible in several states across America. However, due to inclement weather, an outdoor event at Adler Planetarium called Eclipse Encounter ’23 has been canceled. Despite this, the museum will remain open to celebrate eclipses indoors.

The “ring of fire” occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth during an eclipse. This extra distance causes the moon to appear smaller, allowing a margin of blazing sunlight to shine around the moon’s dark shadow. The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America, giving millions of people the opportunity to witness it. However, precautions must be taken to protect eyesight. Officials advise against looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection for solar viewing.

It is important to note that viewing the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter can cause severe damage to the eyes. Therefore, it is crucial to use appropriate protective gear. The extent to which individuals will be able to see the eclipse depends on the weather conditions on Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of showers with a high expected temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the possibility of limited visibility this time, there is hope for eclipse lovers. Another total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2024, and is expected to pass over Chicago around 2:00 pm. During this event, the moon will appear to cover 94.2% of the sun.

來源：

–美國宇航局

– 國家氣象局

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

喜馬拉雅地區的氣溶膠：氣候變遷的關鍵驅動因素

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

與天文學聯盟一起探索您的觀測之路

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 和 SpaceX 啟動雄心勃勃的任務來測試深空通訊系統

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

喜馬拉雅地區的氣溶膠：氣候變遷的關鍵驅動因素

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

與天文學聯盟一起探索您的觀測之路

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 和 SpaceX 啟動雄心勃勃的任務來測試深空通訊系統

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

最近的恆星形成阻礙了高 z 星系恆星質量的準確測量

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論