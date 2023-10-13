壯觀的日食讓美國各地的天文觀測者眼花撩亂

城市生活

A spectacular solar eclipse will be visible across the entire continental U.S. this weekend, offering people from coast to coast the chance to witness a rare astronomical phenomenon. The event will take place on Saturday, and lucky sky-watchers in nine states will have the opportunity to see a rare “ring of fire” in the sky.

Residents of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as portions of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will experience the moon almost completely covering the sun, creating a fiery, orange-hued ring around the moon’s shadow. In other states, viewers will be treated to a partial solar eclipse, where the moon obscures only part of the sun.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of the sun and blocks its light. This Saturday’s event is an annular solar eclipse, which means that the moon will create a ring-shaped effect around its shadow.

It is important to note that people should never gaze directly at the sun during a solar eclipse, even when it is partially covered by the moon. Special eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors are required to safely view solar eclipses and prevent eye damage.

On Saturday, sky-watchers along a roughly 125-mile-wide path from Oregon to Texas and through Central and South America will be able to witness the full “ring of fire” effect. Most people in North America outside this path will see a partial eclipse.

The event in Oregon will begin at 8:06 a.m. PT with the start of a partial eclipse. The period of maximum coverage and the “ring of fire” effect will last approximately 5 minutes at 9:18 a.m. PT in Eugene, Oregon. Other locations along the path of annularity will experience maximum coverage at different times.

This weekend’s solar eclipse is highly anticipated due to its rarity and its path cutting across the continental U.S. The next annular solar eclipse that will cross part of the U.S. is not expected until June 2039, and it will only pass through Alaska. The next annular solar eclipse crossing over the contiguous U.S. won’t occur until February 2046.

Spectators are advised to take precautions and make use of proper viewing equipment to enjoy this celestial event safely.

定義：

  • Solar eclipse: A celestial event that occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and partly or completely blocks its light.
  • Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon does not fully cover the sun, resulting in a ring-shaped effect.
  • Path of annularity: The narrow path along which the annular solar eclipse is visible.

資料來源：NASA

