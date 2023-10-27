使用 Cookie 的新指南：平衡使用者體驗和隱私

In the age of personalized browsing experiences and targeted advertising, the use of cookies has become increasingly prevalent on the internet. However, striking a balance between enhancing user experience and safeguarding privacy has become a paramount concern for both users and regulators alike.

To address these concerns, new guidelines have been introduced that aim to provide clearer rules for the use of cookies. The central fact underlying these guidelines is that the technical storage or access of cookies must serve a legitimate purpose, rather than being solely employed for tracking or advertising purposes.

One of the key principles outlined in the guidelines is that technical storage or access is strictly necessary when it enables the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the user. This ensures that cookies are used in a way that directly benefits the user’s browsing experience.

Additionally, the guidelines emphasize that the storage of cookies for preferences not explicitly requested by the user should have a legitimate purpose. This helps prevent unnecessary data collection and ensures that users maintain control over their personal information.

Furthermore, the use of cookies for statistical purposes is permitted, as long as they remain anonymous and do not compromise user privacy. This allows website owners to gather insights into user behavior without directly identifying individuals.

Finally, the guidelines discourage the use of cookies for creating user profiles or tracking users across multiple websites for marketing purposes without prior consent. This protects user privacy and ensures that individuals have the right to control how their data is utilized for advertising purposes.

By adhering to these guidelines, website owners can strike a balance between providing enhanced user experiences and respecting user privacy. It is essential for businesses to review their cookie policies and ensure compliance with these evolving standards.

常見問題解答

什麼是Cookie？

Why are new guidelines for cookie usage necessary?

What is the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the user?

Can cookies be used for advertising purposes?

