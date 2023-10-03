城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家準備透過月球任務探索宇宙的黑暗時代

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
科學家準備透過月球任務探索宇宙的黑暗時代

Scientists are embarking on a groundbreaking mission to investigate the Dark Ages of the universe, a 400-million-year gap in cosmic history that predates the birth of stars. The epoch, known as the Dark Ages, has remained elusive due to the lack of a specific radio signal that can be measured from Earth. However, a pioneering project called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) aims to change that.

Scheduled for a lunar expedition in 2025, LuSEE-Night is a collaborative effort between NASA, the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota. The project involves the construction of an antenna that will attempt to detect the ancient radio waves from the Dark Ages.

The far side of the moon provides an ideal environment for detecting the elusive signal, as it offers a pristine, radio-quiet setting. However, the harsh lunar conditions present significant challenges for the project. LuSEE-Night must withstand extreme temperature swings, ranging from -280 degrees Fahrenheit during the lunar night to 250 degrees Fahrenheit during the lunar day. Additionally, direct communication with the experiment is impossible, as the far side of the moon never faces Earth. Therefore, a relay satellite will be used for data transmission.

Despite these obstacles, the scientific potential of LuSEE-Night is immense. If successful, the project could pave the way for further experiments and provide valuable insights into the evolution of the universe.

During the Dark Ages, which occurred after the Big Bang and before the formation of the first stars, hydrogen gas dominated the universe. Scientists hypothesize that this hydrogen absorbed energy from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), potentially leaving behind detectable radio waves. LuSEE-Night will listen for frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz in the hopes of capturing this faint signal.

To filter out signal variations caused by other celestial bodies, the team at Berkeley Lab is constructing a turntable that will periodically rotate the antennas. The final antenna subsystem is expected to be delivered by January 2024 for integration with the other components of LuSEE-Night.

The experiment will be transported to the moon on a future Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) flight operated by Firefly Aerospace. It is anticipated to collect data for 18 months, with the potential to unlock new discoveries about the universe’s history and our place within it.

來源：
– 來源文章

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論