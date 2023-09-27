城市生活

By羅伯特·安德魯

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
布萊恩·梅幫助美國宇航局返回第一個小行星樣本

Brian May, the guitarist of the rock band Queen and an astrophysicist, has played a small but significant role in helping NASA return its first-ever asteroid sample to Earth. May expressed his immense pride as a team member of OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for collecting the sample from the asteroid Bennu.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which was launched seven years ago, flew by Earth on Sunday after successfully collecting the sample from the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in 2020. The sample was then headed back to Earth, specifically Utah, in 2021. May’s contribution to the mission involved creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images helped the mission leader, Dante Lauretta, and the team locate a safe site to land and collect the sample.

May, who was not present with the team during the sample recovery, explained that he was rehearsing for a Queen tour but his heart remained with them. He congratulated all those who worked tirelessly on the mission, especially his dear friend Dante.

The return of this asteroid sample is significant as it provides pristine samples that have not been contaminated by Earth’s atmosphere. Scientists hope to uncover the origins of life by studying these samples and potentially finding the “seeds of life” within them. The delicate nature of the samples makes their successful return to Earth even more significant, as they would likely disintegrate upon impact with the Earth’s surface.

Going forward, after dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis.

– Stereoscopic imaging: the technique used to create 3D images that provide an intuitive view of the terrain.
– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s mission to study the asteroid Bennu and collect a sample to bring back to Earth.

