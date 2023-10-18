城市生活

小行星貝努樣本揭示了生命起源的線索

Asteroid Bennu samples collected by Professor Michelle Thompson from Purdue University have arrived on Earth, providing valuable insights into the formation of the solar system. These samples, described as time capsules, offer a glimpse into the origins of life over four and a half billion years ago.

The carbon-rich and pristine nature of these fragments makes them invaluable in understanding the building blocks of life and how it emerged on Earth. These samples, untouched by Earth’s atmosphere, provide a unique opportunity to study the carbon molecules fundamental to the evolution of life.

The significance of this mission lies in the unadulterated nature of the materials, free from terrestrial contamination. It is expected to provide unprecedented insights into the questions surrounding the origins of life on Earth.

Professor Thompson, in an interview with CBC News, expressed her excitement for the future, stating that this mission opens doors to many opportunities. The limited material collected from Bennu has the potential to confirm existing theories and offer new revelations.

The interview also highlighted Professor Thompson’s inspiring journey from a small town in southern Ontario to her current role in planetary science. She emphasized the importance of seeking mentorship and guidance for aspiring scientists.

The samples collected from Bennu are not only scientifically significant but also hold immense potential for public display and education. Pieces of the sample will be sent to institutions such as the Smithsonian Institution, Space Center Houston, and the University of Arizona.

The NASA OSIRIS-REx mission, which returned these historic samples, marks a significant milestone in our understanding of the cosmos. With the enthusiasm and passion of scientists like Professor Thompson, we can expect further discoveries and a deeper understanding of our place in the universe.

定義：

  • 小行星貝努： A 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid that provides valuable insights into the formation of the solar system.
  • Carbon molecules: Fundamental components that played a crucial role in the evolution of life on Earth.
  • Terrestrial contamination: Contamination from Earth’s environment, which can alter the composition of samples.
  • OSIRIS-REx mission: A NASA mission aimed at studying asteroid Bennu and collecting samples for scientific analysis.

來源：

  • – 普渡大學
  • -CBC新聞
  • –美國宇航局

