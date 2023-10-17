城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新發現挑戰了目前的脈衝星行為理論

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
新發現挑戰了目前的脈衝星行為理論

Scientists from the CNRS and CEA, working as part of an international team, have made a remarkable discovery regarding the behavior of pulsars. Recent observations of the Vela pulsar, one of the nearest pulsars to Earth, have revealed radiation around 200 times more energetic than previously detected. This discovery, made at the H.E.S.S. observatory, has sparked excitement in the scientific community and contradicts the commonly accepted theory about the acceleration and behavior of pulsars.

Pulsars are small, dense dead stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation, much like cosmic lighthouses. These beams sweep through space at regular intervals. The prevailing theory suggests that particles produced near the surface of pulsars are accelerated along their magnetic field lines out to the edges of their magnetosphere. However, the observations of the Vela pulsar challenge this theory.

The radiation detected at the H.E.S.S. observatory is significantly more energetic than expected. This finding raises questions about the acceleration processes occurring in highly magnetic astrophysical objects. It also suggests that our current understanding of pulsar behavior may need to be revised.

The Vela pulsar is located relatively close to Earth, making it an ideal candidate for detailed observational studies. The observations at the H.E.S.S. observatory, which utilizes an array of telescopes in Namibia, provide valuable insights into the nature of pulsars and the phenomena occurring within their magnetospheres.

This groundbreaking discovery will be published in the journal Nature Astronomy. It paves the way for further research and a deeper understanding of the extreme environments and acceleration mechanisms present in pulsars.

來源：

– The High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.), an array of telescopes in Namibia used for studying cosmic gamma rays
– CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) and CEA (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives), French research institutions involved in the study

定義：

– Pulsar: Small, dense dead stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation.
– Magnetosphere: The region in space surrounding a celestial object, in which the object’s magnetic field dominates the behavior of charged particles.
– Astrophysical: Relating to the study of physical phenomena occurring in outer space.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站外部洩漏促使美國太空總署重新安排太空行走

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新研究顯示南極洲冰架顯著減少

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站外部洩漏促使美國太空總署重新安排太空行走

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究顯示南極洲冰架顯著減少

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 同意首選項的重要性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家在系外行星大氣中發現石英奈米晶體

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論