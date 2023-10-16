城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

飄帶和細絲：協助恆星形成

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A new study conducted by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics has revealed the role of streamers and filaments in the process of star formation. These streamers and filaments act as channels that extend from the interior of the stellar creche, providing fresh gas to nourish the protostar as it grows.

Traditionally, astronomers believed that the crèche, or molecular cloud, supplied all the necessary nutrients for protostars to form. However, the recent study shows that external assistance, in the form of streamers and filaments, plays a crucial role in the star-birth process. The research team found a connection between these streamers and filaments and star-formation activity.

To understand the dynamics at play, the team focused on a star in the Barnard 5 region, located in the constellation Perseus. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and two other telescopes, the team traced the gas journey from outside of the filament containing the protostar to the protostellar disk. The ALMA data revealed streamers feeding directly into the protostellar disk.

The discovery of these streamers and filaments provides valuable insight into the star-forming process. It shows that star formation is a multiscale process, connecting young stellar objects with the parental cloud. Moreover, it suggests that this dynamic process of feeding the young star could potentially affect the whole disk and planet formation process. Further observations are required to confirm this hypothesis.

Not only do these streamers and filaments impact star formation, but they also influence the chemical composition of future planets. Material from the streamers and filaments injects chemically fresh gas from other parts of the nebula into the protoplanetary disk. This pristine material, untouched by the temperatures and pressures of the crèche, will leave a distinct chemical fingerprint on the newborn planets.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the interconnectedness of various scales in the star formation process. It highlights the significant impact of streamers and filaments on the evolution of nascent stars and planets. Understanding these structures will provide astronomers with valuable insights into other star-forming regions and the complexities of the birth of stars and their planetary systems.

來源：
– “Protostars Feed from Beyond Their Envelopes”
– “Flow of Gas Detected from Beyond the Filaments to Protostellar Scales in Barnard 5”

