城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

商業可行性之路：揭開鋰硫電池的反應機制

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
商業可行性之路：揭開鋰硫電池的反應機制

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the reaction mechanism of lithium-sulfur batteries. This discovery, recently published in Nature, addresses a major issue that has hindered the commercial viability of these batteries—their short lifetimes.

Lithium-sulfur batteries offer several advantages over lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy storage capacity, lower cost, and the use of abundant and affordable sulfur. However, when scaled up to commercial size, these batteries experience a rapid decline in performance during repeated charge and discharge cycles.

The main cause of this decline is the dissolution of sulfur from the cathode, resulting in the formation of soluble lithium polysulfides. These compounds flow into the lithium metal negative electrode during charging, further worsening the issue. This loss of sulfur and changes in the anode composition significantly affect the battery’s performance.

In a previous study, Argonne scientists developed a catalyst that effectively mitigated the sulfur loss problem when added to the sulfur cathode. However, until now, the atomic-scale mechanism of action of this catalyst remained unknown.

The recent research by the Argonne team revealed that the presence of the catalyst in the cathode leads to a different reaction pathway. With the catalyst, dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides form on the cathode surface, preventing sulfur loss and sustaining battery performance. Without the catalyst, microscale rod-shaped structures form instead.

Cutting-edge characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface, were used to unravel this reaction mechanism.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries looks promising, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

來源：
– DOI: Nature paper
– Argonne National Laboratory press release

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

科學家發現不規則海膽在深海穩定定居的化石證據

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

歐洲航天局證實風神衛星成功脫離軌道

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

釋放潛力：石墨烯和納米材料如何改變包裝

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Apple 收購瑞典古典音樂廠牌 BIS Records

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現不規則海膽在深海穩定定居的化石證據

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

《戰地 2》專家揭示了用於遠距離的新元 AR

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論