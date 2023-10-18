城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

未知領域：哺乳動物細胞中發現的獨特基因

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
未知領域：哺乳動物細胞中發現的獨特基因

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in mammalian cells by identifying a compartment called the exclusome. This newly found compartment, located in the cell plasma, is made up of DNA rings called plasmids. These plasmids can come from various sources, including outside the cell and from the telomeres, which are the capped ends of chromosomes. It is important to note that the plasmids in the exclusome do not contain the blueprints for proteins.

The study, led by Ruth Kroschewski from the Institute of Biochemistry at ETH Zurich, reveals that the exclusome serves as a key function to protect the chromosomes in cells. The exclusome acts as a mechanism for cells to differentiate between their own DNA that is still needed and foreign DNA that is no longer required. The DNA rings that cannot be separated off could potentially embed themselves in the chromosomes or disrupt cell physiology by translating into proteins.

The researchers believe that the exclusome could play a role in cellular immunological memory. A special protein that binds to DNA in cell plasma has been studied for years and is known to bind to DNA rings as well. This protein may trigger a signal cascade in cells, resulting in the production and release of inflammatory messenger substances. This prolonged signaling could mislead the immune system into thinking there is an ongoing infection, potentially leading to autoimmune responses such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

The exclusome is believed to date back to early evolution when eukaryotes emerged. It is suggested that the exclusome developed as a means to organize and protect ring-shaped DNA from the fusion of different organisms. While the exclusome envelope resembles that of the cell nucleus, it is much simpler with gaps that are only seen in the early stages of nuclear envelope formation. The reasons behind why plasmids are wrapped up in an incomplete membrane envelope remain unclear.

Further research is required to understand the mysteries of the exclusome, including how plasmid DNA changes and the factors determining plasmid deposition into the exclusome. This newfound compartment opens up possibilities for exploring cellular mechanisms and their implications in diseases and immune responses.

來源：
– 蘇黎世聯邦理工學院

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署警告近地小行星將比月球更近

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署分享太空「火環」日食的照片

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署警告近地小行星將比月球更近

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署分享太空「火環」日食的照片

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

流星撞擊地點保存著 200 億年前的大氣快照

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論