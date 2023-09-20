古代魚類化石為脊椎動物頭骨的演化提供了新的見解

A 455-million-year-old fossil fish has provided researchers with a new perspective on how vertebrates evolved to protect their brains, according to a study published in Nature. The specimen in question is Eriptychius americanus, an ancient jawless fish discovered in Colorado, USA. The researchers, from the University of Birmingham, Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in Leiden, Netherlands, and the Natural History Museum, used computed tomography to create a detailed 3D representation of the fish’s skull.

This study is the first to comprehensively recreate the skull of Eriptychius, which was collected in the 1940s, originally described in the 1960s, and is currently housed in the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. The research funded by the Leverhulme Trust revealed that Eriptychius had separated, independent cartilages encasing the brain, unlike later species that had a fully bound cage of cartilage. This suggests that the early evolution of structures to separate the brain from other parts of the head may have started with Eriptychius.

Dr. Ivan Sansom, Senior Lecturer in Palaeobiology at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the study, expressed excitement over the findings, stating that they may reveal the early evolutionary history of how primitive vertebrates protected their brains. Dr. Richard Dearden, lead author of the study and Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Naturalis Biodiversity Centre, emphasized the significance of the discovery, stating that it fills a major gap in understanding the evolution of the skull in all vertebrates, including humans.

This study highlights the importance of museum collections and the application of new imaging techniques in studying ancient specimens. By using computed tomography, scientists were able to uncover new insights into the evolution of vertebrate skulls. The findings provide valuable information about the early stages of brain protection in primitive vertebrates and contribute to our understanding of the evolutionary history of this crucial anatomical feature.

