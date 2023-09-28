城市生活

試點前調查揭示了數十個候選超漫射星系

By曼波布雷西亞

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study conducted by astronomers at the University of Western Australia and other institutions has examined 78 potential ultra-diffuse galaxies (UDGs) in the Eridanus supergroup using data from the WALLABY pre-pilot survey. Ultra-diffuse galaxies are characterized by their exceptionally low density, with some being as large as the Milky Way but possessing only about 1% of its stars. The researchers sought to understand why these faint yet large galaxies are not torn apart by the tidal forces of their host clusters.

The WALLABY survey, which is part of the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), focuses on observing neutral hydrogen (H I) in the local universe. In this pre-pilot study, the team analyzed data from SMUDGes (Systematically Measuring Ultra-diffuse Galaxies) to investigate UDG candidates in the Eridanus supergroup, which consists of groups of galaxies that may eventually merge to form a cluster.

Examining the physical properties and characteristics of 78 UDG candidates from the SMUDGes catalog, the researchers identified six of them as possible UDGs, while the rest were classified as low-surface-brightness (LSB) dwarf galaxies. Most of the galaxies in the sample had effective radii smaller than 4,900 light years, were low-mass (less than 100 million solar masses), and predominantly red in color.

One of the key findings was that neutral hydrogen was detected in only one of the studied galaxies, indicating a lower detection rate for H I in UDGs. The researchers proposed that approximately 22 detections of neutral hydrogen could be expected in the full WALLABY survey, with a higher likelihood in isolated and loose group environments.

The study also explored whether tidal or ram-pressure stripping could explain the formation of UDGs in the Eridanus supergroup. The researchers identified a potential UDG that may have formed through tidal heating or interaction, but concluded that it was likely a background UDG rather than part of the Eridanus group.

Further investigations into UDGs are necessary to uncover the mechanisms behind their formation and shed light on their enigmatic nature.

Source: arXiv (DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.11799)

