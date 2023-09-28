城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度太空研究組織 (ISRO) 為新的太空任務做準備

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度太空研究組織 (ISRO) 為新的太空任務做準備

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, recently provided updates on the agency’s upcoming space missions. He stated that the Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, has completed its intended objectives and its current sleep mode is not a cause for concern. Somanath explained that the rover may not “wake up” if its electronics have been damaged by the extreme cold temperatures on the moon.

ISRO is now preparing for the launch of the XPoSat, or X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, which is scheduled for November or December. This mission will focus on studying black holes, nebulas, and pulsars. Additionally, the agency plans to launch the climate satellite INSAT-3DS in December, followed by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D3 launch in November or December. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is also on track to be launched in February of next year.

Somanath also mentioned the upcoming test launch of the Gaganyaan mission’s spacecraft test vehicle, D1, which is scheduled for October.

These missions highlight ISRO’s commitment to advancing scientific research and exploration in space. Despite potential setbacks, such as the current status of the Pragyan rover, the agency remains unwavering in its pursuit of new discoveries and technological advancements.

Source: Article based on information from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S. Somanath, during a press conference in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

OSIRIS-REx 任務：檢視小行星貝努的樣本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

COSPAR 推出新的小型衛星能力建設計劃

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恆星爆炸的殘餘物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

OSIRIS-REx 任務：檢視小行星貝努的樣本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

COSPAR 推出新的小型衛星能力建設計劃

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恆星爆炸的殘餘物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 太空船因推進器問題而延誤

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論