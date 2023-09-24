城市生活

巴西科學家開發高科技無人機系統來測量空氣污染物

By加布里埃爾博塔

巴西科學家開發高科技無人機系統來測量空氣污染物

Scientists and engineers from the Federal University of Uberlandia and the Universidade Federal de Goias in Brazil have successfully developed an advanced drone system capable of accurately measuring pollutants in the air. This groundbreaking technology aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollutants on the environment.

The drone system, which is 3D-printed, has the ability to monitor and measure airborne pollutants and transmit the collected data to a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the system focuses on detecting hydrogen sulfide, a harmful pollutant, by utilizing a chemical reaction that triggers a vivid dye to glow, providing a visual indicator.

What sets this drone system apart is its affordability. Constructing the entire system costs around $50, making it accessible for widespread use. The goal is for this technology to work alongside existing pollution-monitoring technologies, primarily based on ground-level data collection.

By using drones for monitoring pollutants, scientists can gather real-time data in areas that are typically difficult to access. This technology has the potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring and contribute to a better understanding of the impact of pollutants on air quality.

Further research is underway to expand the capabilities of this drone system to measure additional airborne pollutants. The Brazilian researchers hope their invention will inspire similar advancements in pollution monitoring around the world, ultimately leading to more targeted approaches to combat air pollution.

In conclusion, the development of this high-tech drone system marks a significant advancement in the field of environmental monitoring. Its affordability and ability to measure airborne pollutants accurately demonstrate the potential for future improvements in pollution control and environmental preservation.

– Federal University of Uberlandia and Universidade Federal de Goias, Brazil
– 分析化學

