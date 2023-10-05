城市生活

修正的重力理論顯示第九行星可能不存在

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers Harsh Mathur and Katherine Brown have proposed that the orbital anomalies observed in the outer solar system, which have sparked the search for a ninth planet, could instead be explained by a modified law of gravity. The modified theory, known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND), suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is valid up to a certain point, beyond which a different gravitational behavior takes over.

MOND has been successful in explaining observations on galactic scales and is considered by some scientists as an alternative to dark matter. However, Mathur and Brown wanted to explore its effects on the outer solar system after astronomers announced the possibility of a ninth planet in 2016.

When the researchers plotted the orbits of objects from the potential ninth planet dataset against the gravitational field of the Milky Way galaxy, they found a striking alignment. According to MOND, over millions of years, some objects in the outer solar system would be dragged into alignment with the galaxy’s gravitational field.

While the current dataset is small and other possibilities cannot be ruled out, the study highlights the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and studying fundamental problems of physics.

Overall, this research challenges the existence of a ninth planet in the outer solar system and suggests that the observed orbital anomalies can be explained by a modified gravitational theory.

Source: Case Western Reserve University

定義：
– Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND): A modified theory of gravity that proposes Newton’s law of gravity is valid up to a point, beyond which a different gravitational behavior takes over.
– Dark Matter: Hypothetical form of matter that would have gravitational effects but not emit any light.
– Milky Way: The galaxy that contains our solar system.

(Source: Katherine Brown et al, Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis, The Astronomical Journal (2023))

