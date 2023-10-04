城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

OSIRIS-REx 樣本揭示了對小行星 Bennu 的新見解

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
OSIRIS-REx 樣本揭示了對小行星 Bennu 的新見解

Scientists were surprised to find an abundance of dark, fine-grained material when they opened the canister containing the sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The unexpected debris on the inside of the container’s lid and base provides researchers with an opportunity to gain key insights about the asteroid even before the primary sample is analyzed.

The sample collection marked the successful conclusion of NASA’s 7-year OSIRIS-REx mission, which traveled 200 million miles to Bennu, touched down on the asteroid, and then returned to Earth to deliver the sample. The sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for careful analysis in a dedicated clean room.

Asteroids are remnants from the early days of the solar system and studying them can provide valuable information about the formation and evolution of the planets. Additionally, understanding the composition and orbits of near-Earth asteroids is crucial for developing strategies to prevent potential collisions with our planet.

During the sample collection process, the spacecraft’s Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism head disturbed the surface of Bennu and collected a significant amount of material. This resulted in particles drifting off into space before the head was stored in the canister. Scientists hope to conduct a quick analysis of the material discovered on the canister’s lid and base before diving into the bulk of the sample.

By studying the composition of the Bennu sample, scientists aim to gain insights into the early days of our solar system and potentially develop methods to deflect potentially hazardous asteroids. The unexpected debris on the canister provides an unexpected bonus for researchers, offering a glimpse into the asteroid’s composition before the main sample analysis takes place.

來源：
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission: [source]
– CNN article: [source]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

新研究顯示天然岩石風化可以作為重要的二氧化碳來源

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

小尺度磁性揭示了太陽大氣的秘密

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

意想不到的轉折：新研究發現早期星係比預期大得多

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新研究顯示天然岩石風化可以作為重要的二氧化碳來源

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

小尺度磁性揭示了太陽大氣的秘密

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

意想不到的轉折：新研究發現早期星係比預期大得多

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

巨大冰山與島嶼相撞，企鵝避免了災難

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論